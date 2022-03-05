Ergo (ERG) Market Cap Achieves $98.91 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $98.91 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $3.09 or 0.00007886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,180.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.69 or 0.06778030 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.48 or 0.00264099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.95 or 0.00742576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013641 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00070505 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.19 or 0.00408849 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.38 or 0.00291918 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

