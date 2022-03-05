ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Up 49.7% in February

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,100 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the January 31st total of 196,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ESE traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.65. 98,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,646. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.34.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

