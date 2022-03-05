Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,638 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,050,000 after purchasing an additional 382,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,611 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,518,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,089,000 after acquiring an additional 301,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,703,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after acquiring an additional 83,459 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,667,000 after acquiring an additional 138,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.40%.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

