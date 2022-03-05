Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $48.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.
In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $1,063,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Essential Utilities (Get Rating)
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
