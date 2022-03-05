EtherGem One Day Trading Volume Reaches $339.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. EtherGem has a market cap of $225,436.85 and approximately $339.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00035615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00104373 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

