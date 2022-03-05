Etherisc DIP Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $263,889.00 (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0677 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a market capitalization of $13.44 million and approximately $263,889.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Etherisc DIP Token

Etherisc DIP Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,449,577 coins. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

