ETNA Network (ETNA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,161.00

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0893 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges. ETNA Network has a market cap of $1.08 million and $9,161.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ETNA Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00044223 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.02 or 0.06714322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,106.26 or 0.99798415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00048290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002924 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETNA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETNA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETNA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETNA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETNA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.