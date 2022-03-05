EUNO Price Reaches $0.0008 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EUNO has traded up 2% against the US dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $715.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.33 or 0.00276677 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 143.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,473,007,584 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.