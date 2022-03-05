Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Down 37.2% in February

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Evans Bancorp stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.05. 7,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,899. The stock has a market cap of $213.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Research analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 47.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

About Evans Bancorp (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.