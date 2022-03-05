Everest Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a market cap of $22.22 million and approximately $7,418.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.79 or 0.06681060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,455.78 or 1.00175571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00048103 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

