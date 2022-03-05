Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Up 46.5% in February

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.0 days.

EVTZF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267. Evertz Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

