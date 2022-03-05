Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOLS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Get Evolus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $9.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a market cap of $529.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.17. Evolus has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a negative net margin of 162.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolus by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,096 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Evolus by 46.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 646,907 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,317,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 636,109 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,258,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 615,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 48.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after buying an additional 547,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.