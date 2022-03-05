ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Cap Reaches $295,760.02

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $295,760.02 and approximately $1,781.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004174 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 158.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000861 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

