ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.0510 on Major Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $298,287.34 and $251.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004168 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000428 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000892 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

