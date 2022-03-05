Exeedme (XED) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000584 BTC on major exchanges. Exeedme has a market cap of $14.81 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044206 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.96 or 0.06749241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,397.08 or 0.99889045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00044908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

