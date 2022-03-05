Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,734 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Expedia Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after purchasing an additional 480,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Expedia Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after purchasing an additional 413,883 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 914,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $149,851,000 after acquiring an additional 407,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,691 shares of company stock worth $29,423,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $176.23 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.25.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.92) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.19.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

