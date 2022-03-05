Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Trading Down 2.7%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 22,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 198,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Exro Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Exro Technologies alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's coil driver technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that expand the capabilities of batteries by enabling a greater depth of control on the cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.