Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Raised by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

XOM opened at $84.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $356.00 billion, a PE ratio of -60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

