EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EYPT. Cowen upped their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.14. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 167.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,210,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,033,000 after acquiring an additional 960,506 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after acquiring an additional 815,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,491.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 582,925 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,174,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,076,000 after acquiring an additional 377,664 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after acquiring an additional 249,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.