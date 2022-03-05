Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $572.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $497.23 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $467.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.64.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,565 shares of company stock worth $12,487,818. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,216,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $97,137,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $60,173,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $57,882,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

