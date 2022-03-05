Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Short Interest Update

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the January 31st total of 937,300 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 775,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,397 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 504,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 33,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 766,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 65,780 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLMN shares. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Shares of FLMN remained flat at $$5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 442,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,823. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $509.62 million, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 362.50%.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

