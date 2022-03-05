Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as low as C$0.13. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 279,545 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$127.64 million and a PE ratio of -32.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.

In other news, Director Gregory Harold Smith acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,100.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

