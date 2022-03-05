FansTime (FTI) 1-Day Volume Tops $87,774.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. FansTime has a market capitalization of $186,205.81 and approximately $87,774.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FansTime has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00035315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00104320 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars.

