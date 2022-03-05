Fear NFTs (FEAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.31 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00043789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,676.26 or 0.06753856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,572.23 or 0.99865163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048554 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.