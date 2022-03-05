Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Down 33.2% in February

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the January 31st total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Femasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Femasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Femasys stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.24. 109,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,995. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

