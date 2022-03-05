Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.50. 1,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.