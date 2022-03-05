Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Ferrellgas Partners stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.50. 1,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
