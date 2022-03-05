FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Down 4.3%

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 301,646 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 192,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65.
FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OPFI)
FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FG New America Acquisition (OPFI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.