FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Down 4.3%

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 301,646 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 192,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

