FIBOS (FO) One Day Volume Tops $21,306.00

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, FIBOS has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. FIBOS has a market cap of $11.87 million and $21,306.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIBOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.73 or 0.06678285 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,415.50 or 0.99793341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00043718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047885 BTC.

FIBOS Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io . FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

FIBOS Coin Trading

