FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the January 31st total of 346,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded FIBRA Macquarie México from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from 30.00 to 29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBMBF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. FIBRA Macquarie México has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $1.40.

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

