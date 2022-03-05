FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the January 31st total of 346,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded FIBRA Macquarie México from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from 30.00 to 29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBMBF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. FIBRA Macquarie México has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $1.40.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile (Get Rating)

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

