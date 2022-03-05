Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 1.93% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 63.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 39,822 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter.

FCOR stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $56.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75.

