Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Trading Up 0.4%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.55 and last traded at $48.55. Approximately 54 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96.

Get Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.89% of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.