Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Rating) traded down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $22.11. 4,380 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,743,000.

