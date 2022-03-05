Fidessa group (LON:FDSA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,865.03

Fidessa group plc (LON:FDSA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,865.03 ($51.86) and traded as high as GBX 3,875 ($51.99). Fidessa group shares last traded at GBX 3,865 ($51.86), with a volume of 5,102 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,865 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,865.03.

Get Fidessa group alerts:

About Fidessa group (LON:FDSA)

Fidessa group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading, investment, and information solutions to the financial community worldwide. The company offers access to the trading community of buy-side and sell-side professionals ranging from institutions and investment banks to boutique brokers, and niche hedge funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidessa group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidessa group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.