Firo (FIRO) Trading Down 6.9% This Week

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Firo coin can now be purchased for $3.13 or 0.00007935 BTC on major exchanges. Firo has a total market cap of $40.57 million and approximately $11.69 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Firo has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011410 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

TecraCoin (ERC20) (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18,696,144.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,969,887 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

