First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,800 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the January 31st total of 426,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 272.8 days.

FCXXF remained flat at $$14.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.