First Citizens Financial Corp Acquires 1,425 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,740,000 after buying an additional 1,712,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,550,000 after purchasing an additional 758,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,318,000 after purchasing an additional 696,332 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,458,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,242,000 after purchasing an additional 383,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,176.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 397,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 365,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,932 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.79. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

