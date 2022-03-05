First Citizens Financial Corp Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.4% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 147,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 57,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 115,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Hefren Tillotson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 247,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 56,433 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 25,191,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,630,418. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.