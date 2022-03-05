First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 509,004 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 186,806 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.53% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,500,000 after buying an additional 225,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 134,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

FCF stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile (Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.