First Derivatives Plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Derivatives Plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the January 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS FDRVF remained flat at $22.70 during trading hours on Friday. First Derivatives has a 52-week low of 17.98 and a 52-week high of 36.86.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded First Derivatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

FD Technologies Plc is a group of data-driven businesses that unlock the value of insight, hindsight, and foresight to drive organizations forward. The firm is involved in the provision of a range of software and consulting services to finance, technology, retail, pharmacy, manufacturing, and energy institutions.

