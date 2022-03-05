First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,357 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,438 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 107,225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 172,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 21,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.05. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 31.33%. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

