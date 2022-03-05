First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Short Interest Update

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,500 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the January 31st total of 716,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens began coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Shares of FFWM opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Foundation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, Director Diane M. Rubin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Foundation by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,126,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,719,000 after purchasing an additional 171,563 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in First Foundation by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in First Foundation by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation (Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.