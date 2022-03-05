First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 16,845 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 423.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,845 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $118.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.21. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. Copart’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

