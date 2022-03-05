First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 5,157 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 49.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $181.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.18. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

