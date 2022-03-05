First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 188.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $302.28 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.25.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

