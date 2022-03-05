First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 449.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 13,489 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $542,479,000 after purchasing an additional 81,274 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,004,000 after purchasing an additional 257,299 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,438,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $151.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.86.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,597 shares of company stock worth $13,739,901 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

