First Hawaiian Bank Buys 1,823 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1,078.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after purchasing an additional 63,084 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,012,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,578 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,138,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,540 shares of company stock valued at $23,165,982 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,388.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,497.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,508.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

