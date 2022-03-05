First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.78 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,608 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,039.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 58,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $361.73 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $351.46 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $160.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $456.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

