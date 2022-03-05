First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Stryker by 380.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Stryker by 369.8% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Stryker by 45.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after purchasing an additional 410,574 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

NYSE SYK opened at $267.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.49 and its 200 day moving average is $263.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $227.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

