First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $17,965,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,217 shares of company stock valued at $45,765,106. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a $148.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

