First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 1,651 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT stock opened at $151.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.44. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $145.24 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,360 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,140 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

